Toys for Tots still accepting applicants, donations and volunteers

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Toys for Tots is celebrating 75 years of giving back to communities across the country. The Mercer County branch hopes to collect and distribute about 9,000 toys and that doesn’t include stocking-stuffers.

“They still expect to go through Christmas and it’s really hard on the family and the parents if their children don’t have a Christmas. They go to school and all these other kids have Christmas and they didn’t. It’s just a really sad thing. Our job is to try and prevent that from happening,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator, Rod Mayberry.

If you want to give or receive from Toys for Tots, donations and applications are being accepted until December 12. There are a number of drop zones for toys including the Princeton and Bluefield Walmart’s. Mayberry has faith this community will step up once again.

“Our community is amazing and always has been. Every year I scratch my head and say how are we going to do it this year? But somehow some way, somebody steps up. They realize we still have a need,” said Mayberry.

The need in this toy drive goes beyond toys and money, there’s a need for people to pitch-in to help collect and distribute the gifts to families. One volunteer tells us how it makes him feel to be part of toys for tots.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the other Marines that come down and help out. And also folks that aren’t Marines that come and volunteer. It’s tremendous camaraderie and you meet good friends down her as well. So anybody that wants to help, come on down and give us a hand,” said Ron Clark.

This effort will continue until the very last day in terms of accepting toys, donations and volunteers, so there’s still some time to help.

If you want to apply or be a volunteer you can call 681-282-5448

