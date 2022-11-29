Rain begins tonight ahead of strong cold front.

Things will get a little windy tonight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A fairly nice day today as most of us saw a little bit of sun. Tonight, we will see clouds starting to build in around sundown. Overnight we will see a strong cold front approach, and rain showers popping out ahead of it. Rain showers will begin around 6 PM, while the widespread rain will begin later in the evening around 9 or 10 PM. Rain at times overnight could be heavy at times through the morning hours, and we could even see a rumble of thunder or two. Gusty winds are also possible tonight, though the stronger winds will be tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be mild sitting in the mid 40s.

Rain will be heavy at times tonight.
Tomorrow morning the rain will be underway for our morning commute. The cold front is expected to pass around 10 AM, and after that the showers will begin to quickly break up leaving us with decreasing clouds throughout the day. The severe threat luckily is going to remain much farther to the south.

Tomorrow we will see windy conditions through the afternoon.
Sunny skies by the end of the day, but temperatures will still be coming down as a result of this cold front, and the high pressure building in behind it. Highs will only be reaching into the mid 40s by the afternoon, while our high temperature will be just after midnight. Winds will also be strong, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times.

The cold front will have passed by lunchtime, as we see clearing conditions.
Looking ahead to Thursday, temperatures will be coming down, sitting in the upper 30s / low 40s. Sunny skies until the weekend, where we’re looking at more rain coming our way.

