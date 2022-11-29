President Biden approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration

FEMA
FEMA(KPLC)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVVA) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has become available to the state of W.Va. to help with recovery efforts for the areas that were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Fayette Co. from Aug. 14-15, 2022, as well as the areas affected in McDowell Co. from July 12-13, 2022.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in both counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jeffrey L. Jones has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also announced today that certain Private Non-Profit organizations (PNPs) in McDowell Co., W.Va., affected from July 12-13, 2022, that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature, may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. The interest rate is 1.875 percent, with terms up to 30 years.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses for PNP organizations.  

EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.

PNP organizations are urged to contact their county’s emergency manager to provide information about their organization. The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant or whether the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance.

Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #17718.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are completed.

