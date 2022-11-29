Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A non-profit law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of residents of five mobile homes parks in Mercer County. Mountain State Justice says an out of state private equity firm purchased the housing communities and more than doubled the lot rent amounts of some residents. The new increase in rent is supposed to take effect on Dec. 1.

MSJ says the private firm is following a nationwide trend where corporations purchase housing communities and raise the lot rent which forces residents out. Once residents are out, the firms assume ownership and rent to new tenants at the new rates. MSJ says the private firm are not licensed or permitted to operate the mobile home parks they have bought. They also allege the firm has failed to make repairs which have resulted in uninhabitable living conditions.

MSJ is encouraging other West Virginians going through similar circumstances to contact their office at 304-344-3144.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.