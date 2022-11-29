Interview @ Noon: ‘Hometown Christmas’ with Chosen Road & Emily Ann Roberts coming to the Granada

The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street across from Craft Memorial Library
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tis’ the season for Mercer County’s own to grace the historic Granada stage.

Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas concert returns for another year--this is the first time it is being hosted at the venue.

Joining the West Virginia Christian-based band on December 10th at 7 PM is country music singer Emily Ann Roberts who’s been featured on season nine of ‘The Voice’

Cost is $30 in advance, $35 at the door & $50 for VIP Access.

Chosen Road is comprised of Jonathan Buckner, along with Zachary Alvis, Tyler Robertson and Josh Hicks.

The group has six albums under their belt and have performed with the likes of Dolly Parton, Molly Tuttle, Allison Krauss, Robert Plant and more.

Chosen Road just released their first Christmas album as well which hit #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass charts.

Jonathan Buckner of Chosen Road chats with our Joshua Bolden about the upcoming concert and recent accolades in the interview above.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, chosenroadmusic.com.

