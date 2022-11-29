Giving Tuesday: ‘Come Hell or High Water’ t-shirts raise money for EKY flood relief

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Country music singer and songwriter T. Graham Brown is encouraging people to buy a Come Hell or High Water - Kentucky Strong t-shirt to raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood relief on Giving Tuesday.

”It’s just a small idea, you know, to have some t-shirts made and sell them on our website,” Brown said.

That idea came shortly after the flooding hit. Brown said his fellow country music stars shared on their social media accounts ways people could buy a shirt to support Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

So far, they have raised $80 thousand.

”It kind of went viral, I guess you could say we’ve sold a ton of them,” he said. “We just wanna keep selling and keep sending money to Eastern Kentucky.”

In August, Brown brought donations from Nashville to East Perry Elementary School. He said his heart broke when he saw the devastation left behind.

”I saw like I said, people’s homes that were washed off the foundation and cars that were scattered around like toys,” he added. “Debris in the tops of trees where the water had got that high.”

On this Giving Tuesday, Brown is encouraging people to order a Come Hell or High Water shirt for 25 dollars. All proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

”I don’t see how people are going to get back to normal for months, maybe even years,” he said. “I saw a lot of people whose houses were just washed away.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall
Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink

Latest News

Santa will be making an appearance!
Friday: it’s Christmas parade time in Princeton!
A variety of prints are available for sale.
In Focus: West Virginia artist’s work takes flight on In Focus
The Wade Center is renovating.
The Wade Center is renovating
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
W.Va. Del. Capito announces gubernatorial run
W.Va. Del. Capito announces gubernatorial run