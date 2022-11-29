A cold front will bring heavy rain and gusty winds

Some patchy dense fog has developed across the region this morning. Some areas are sitting at or below freezing which allows the water droplets from the fog to freeze on elevated surfaces and roads/overpasses. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING THIS MORNING. Once that fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the 50s. Winds will start to pick up this afternoon ahead of a powerful cold front.

Parts of the region are dealing with some patchy dense fog this morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures in the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay windy overnight with wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times. Rain will push into the area around midnight and will continue throughout the overnight hours. The rain could be heavy at times so I’m not going to rule out the chance for some very localized flooding issues tonight/tomorrow. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s tonight.

Rain will push into the region tonight and could be heavy at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue for our Wednesday morning commute. We’ll start to dry out Wednesday afternoon, but gusty winds will flip out of the northwest bringing in some colder air. Temperatures will decrease throughout the afternoon hours and eventually drop down into the teens and 20s overnight.

Winds will flip out of the northwest on Wednesday afternoon and will be gusty at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions are expected on Thursday, but it will be a cold one. High temperatures will top off in the 30s and 40s, but it will feel even colder when you factor in the wind.

High temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s on Thursday before rebounding back into the 50s on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry on Friday, but more rain looks to move in this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

