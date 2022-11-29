11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A boy was killed during a hunting accident in Pocahontas County, authorities said.
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell 5 News the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.
The accident happened Thanksgiving Day on Bear Mountain, very near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.
The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death.
The child’s identity has not been released.
