United Way of Southern West Virginia announces Giving Day drive


United Way of Southern West Virginia
United Way of Southern West Virginia(United Way of Southern West Virginia Facebook)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - United Way of Southern West Virginia is excited to celebrate Giving Tuesday with a “Diaper and Donation Drive”.

United Way of Southern West Virginia will be accepting gifts Tues. Nov. 29, beginning at 7:30 a.m.at their office on Croft St. in Beckley.

Donations of diapers and monetary donations will be accepted.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director, says, “We will be acknowledging many of the different methods of giving-on-Giving Tuesday, by hosting a “Diaper and Donation Drive’' at our United Way office on Croft Street in Beckley. United Way of Southern WV is honored to partner with agencies that provide resources to families with infants that may need some assistance to bridge the gap.

For those interested in donating who cannot stop by the office, visit unitedwayswv.org to make a one-time or recurring donation. Diaper donations will be distributed to local baby needs pantries who are partners of UWSWV.

For more information, please visit unitedwayswv.org or call (304) 253-2111.

