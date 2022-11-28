Stay vigilant online shopping this Christmas season

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today is Cyber Monday and millions are heading online to buy this year’s Christmas presents.

We checked in with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department on how to shop safely today and throughout the holiday season.

“Especially during the holidays, Cyber Monday is today, shoppers need to be extra vigilant in controlling what areas of the internet they’re shopping on. Where they put their information. Such as Facebook, it does run a lor of ads. And some of those ads are clickbait.” said Lieutenant Steven A. Sommers.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Sommers also added if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. And to monitor your bank account at least every three days this season to check for any unauthorized charges.

If your card does become compromised, notify your bank and local law enforcement.

