Stay vigilant online shopping this Christmas season

This low-tech session educated people on how phishing, hacking, the dark web and other things...
This low-tech session educated people on how phishing, hacking, the dark web and other things work so you can protect yourself.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today is Cyber Monday and millions are heading online to buy this year’s Christmas presents.

We checked in with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department on how to shop safely today and throughout the holiday season.

“Especially during the holidays, Cyber Monday is today, shoppers need to be extra vigilant in controlling what areas of the internet they’re shopping on. Where they put their information. Such as Facebook, it does run a lor of ads. And some of those ads are clickbait.” said Lieutenant Steven A. Sommers.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Sommers also added if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. And to monitor your bank account at least every three days this season to check for any unauthorized charges.

If your card does become compromised, notify your bank and local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink
A busy day at Between Friends Gift Shop.
Tazewell shops local for Small Business Saturday
Mercer Street shows off for Small Business Saturday.
Princeton’s Mercer Street Community unites for Small Business Saturday

Latest News

Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death
United Way of Southern West Virginia
United Way of Southern West Virginia announces Giving Day drive
(Source: KEYC)
National Adoption Awareness Month highlights the joy of adoption and need for more families
Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink