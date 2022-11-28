Showers on and off tonight, tomorrow’s skies are looking overcast

We saw a bit of a wet start to the week today, and the on-and-off rain will continue into the rest of our week. This afternoon we were a little warmer than average, but those higher temperatures were accompanied by gusty winds in between the showers from earlier today, and those wind gusts could very well continue into tonight. Tonight will see mostly clouds until around midnight, where light rain will pick back up and continue overnight.

Gusty winds continue tonight, and rain returns around midnight (WVVA WEATHER)

By tomorrow morning, any lingering showers should begin to dissipate, but some areas may see some sprinkles pop up throughout the day. From morning to midday patchy dense fog will be covering portions of Wythe and Carroll counties, and this could also affect parts of the I-77. For the most part, tomorrow is cloudy and overcast, and we will struggle to break the low 40s mark for our highest temperatures, and winds are expected to be light and variable.

Overcast tomorrow as showers clear throughout the day (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at closing out the last week of November on a colder note as we dip back down into the mid-30s tomorrow night. By tomorrow night we will be drying up to move into Tuesday.

