Showers on and off tonight, tomorrow’s skies are looking overcast

By tomorrow evening we look forward to drier conditions
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We saw a bit of a wet start to the week today, and the on-and-off rain will continue into the rest of our week. This afternoon we were a little warmer than average, but those higher temperatures were accompanied by gusty winds in between the showers from earlier today, and those wind gusts could very well continue into tonight. Tonight will see mostly clouds until around midnight, where light rain will pick back up and continue overnight.

Gusty winds continue tonight, and rain returns around midnight
Gusty winds continue tonight, and rain returns around midnight(WVVA WEATHER)

By tomorrow morning, any lingering showers should begin to dissipate, but some areas may see some sprinkles pop up throughout the day. From morning to midday patchy dense fog will be covering portions of Wythe and Carroll counties, and this could also affect parts of the I-77. For the most part, tomorrow is cloudy and overcast, and we will struggle to break the low 40s mark for our highest temperatures, and winds are expected to be light and variable.

Overcast tomorrow as showers clear throughout the day
Overcast tomorrow as showers clear throughout the day(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at closing out the last week of November on a colder note as we dip back down into the mid-30s tomorrow night. By tomorrow night we will be drying up to move into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall
Independence advances to state championship game
Independence returns to Wheeling after dismantling North Marion
James Monroe trots to Class A state championship
James Monroe trots to Class A state championship
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing

Latest News

Showers on and off tonight
Showers on and off tonight
Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week
Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week
This week will see on an off rain and clouds
Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week
Temperatures overnight will be dropping near freezing.
Rain will begin to taper off this evening bringing clearing tonight.