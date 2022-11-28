Police investigate reported robbery at Beckley Travel Plaza

The suspect was described as a man with a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie and sweatpants
Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An employee at Beckley Travel Plaza told law enforcement she was the victim of a robbery Sunday night, according to a release from West Virginia State Police.

The Applegreen worker told authorities a man approached her while she was outside around 9:15 p.m. and demanded money from an ATM machine. She said she complied and gave an undisclosed large amount of money.

The employee described the suspect as wearing a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie and sweatpants and carrying a duffel bag. She said the employee did not show a weapon or threaten her, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 office at 304-256-6786.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall
Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink
A busy day at Between Friends Gift Shop.
Tazewell shops local for Small Business Saturday

Latest News

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas
Appalachian Coal Town Christmas returns to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Pictured: Some of the Christmas decor at Jack Asbury Square
Bluefield, VA named Commonwealth’s “Snowiest Town”
This low-tech session educated people on how phishing, hacking, the dark web and other things...
Stay vigilant online shopping this Christmas season
Zachary Hess Dawson
Man arrested in connection to woman’s death