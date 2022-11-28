Partly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. More active weather in store for Wednesday.

Tonight, things will be quiet. Winds will begin to die down and temperatures will get pretty chilly once again. We could be seeing some isolated spots down in the upper 20s, but for the most part we will be in the low 30s, right around freezing. Partly cloudy skies tonight will stick with us through the morning hours tomorrow.

Tonight will be a little chilly with temperatures in the low 30s (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday we are looking to remain dry through most of the day. Temperatures will be topping off in the low to mid 50s. Variable cloud cover through the day will lead to increasing clouds overnight. Rain will move in just before midnight as we see a strong cold front rushing our way.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, but we will see some rain overnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight we could see some very strong rainfall as a result of this front. We could see some isolated flooding issues, and maybe even some stronger winds. There is a slight chance for some severe weather as we are under a marginal risk for thunderstorms.

The potential for severe weather exists on Wednesday (WVVA WEATHER)

After the front moves through on Wednesday, things will become dry overnight. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s, so brace for a cold blast! Winds will be a little gusty at times, potentially reaching 30 miles per hour or more. Thursday is looking cold and dry.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.