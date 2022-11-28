Man arrested in connection to woman’s death

Zachary Hess Dawson
Zachary Hess Dawson(Southern Regional Jail)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - City officials in Alderson say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman on Nov. 25. Zachary Hess Dawson was arrested without incident after police say they found the victim, Marissa Mann-Bennett deceased at a home on Maple Avenue.

Mann-Bennett was first reported unresponsive at 9:03 that morning. EMS arrived on scene and contacted police who later secured the scene. Alderson’s Public Information Officer, Margaret Hambrick says the victim had children who were not home at the time.

A BOLO was later issued for Dawson’s vehicle, it was later spotted by police in Fairlea where he was arrested.

