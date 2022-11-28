A dreary Cyber Monday is in store for our region

Today will make for a great day to stay inside and get some online shopping done. A few showers are falling across the region this morning as a cold front moves through. Drier conditions are expected this afternoon, but we’ll hold on to cloudy skies. Gusty winds this morning will calm down as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the 40s all day long.

We’ll see decreasing clouds overnight as high pressure build in. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout our Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some of our lower elevations. Some more rain will push into our area late Tuesday night, and that will last through Wednesday.

Some thunderstorms are possible as well on Wednesday. We could see some heavy rain at times and I’m not going to rule out some isolated damaging wind gusts.

Drier but colder air moves in on Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

