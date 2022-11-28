Bluefield, VA named Commonwealth’s “Snowiest Town”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield, Virginia receives about 37.8 inches of snow per year. This statistic has deemed Bluefield as the Commonwealth’s snowiest town.

Local government is using this new title as a way to bolster Christmas spirit in the community.

“We just found out recently that we were named the snowiest town. And it kind of went with that giant snowflake we have in Jack Asbury Square now. Also we have come up with a hashtag. So with everyone that takes a picture with it we ask that hashtag that with BLFD Virginia.” said Kim Hernandez, the Town’s Clerk and Interim Co-Town Manager alongside James Hampton.

In addition to the giant snowflake in Jack Asbury Square, there is also a life-size gingerbread house and 5 Christmas Trees. All of the lights in the square are new this year.

The town will hold its annual “Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade at 6:30 PM on December the 8th. New this year is allowing any type of vehicle to enter the parade and judging contest. It costs $15 to enter and the winners will receive cash prizes.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is set to be the special guest at this year’s parade.

