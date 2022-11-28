Appalachian Coal Town Christmas returns to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For more than 20 years, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has transformed into a Christmas Wonderland for Appalachian Coal Town Christmas.

The event is always a hit, but this past weekend saw hundreds of visitors.

Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley and Director of Operations at the mine, says she loves to see families having fun and getting into the Christmas spirit.

“What we find is so many families come out, and that’s what we really want to do, and that’s our main goal is to give families in the area something to come out where they can make memories and share together. That’s what parks and recs do. We’re the warm and fuzzy of a community. We aren’t first responders. We don’t do that. We try to provide the fun things.”

In past years, the event has seen activities come and go, but Baker says there are just some things that people never tire of.

“It’s changed,” she explained. “We’ve done different things, but I think we’ve hit on the perfect format now. Everybody loves the ice skating rink. They really like to see the planetarium, and the ornament workshop is always a hit, but one of the favorites year after year is the caroling in the church.”

And with decorations and lights on nearly every corner, the magic of Appalachian Coal Town Christmas lasts far after the event itself.

“You know, you can just drive through and get a happy feeling even after the Coal Town Christmas is over with. We’ve worked so hard on making the property look really pretty and festive.”

Coal Town Christmas opened for the first time this year last weekend, Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26. Those who couldn’t make it shouldn’t worry! They still have a chance to catch a glimpse of that Christmas magic. The event will be held again on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $10 for children three and older. Tickets include access to the underground tours and the Youth Museum, ice skating, caroling in the church, the ornament workshop and more.

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave. For more information, call 304-256-1747.

