Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County dispatch reported a call came in at 9:36 p.m. Saturday night, reporting a two-vehicle crash near the Mercer Mall on U.S. Route 460.

According to dispatch, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad and Green Valley Fire Department responded, along with W.Va. State Police. Dispatch also reported at least one vehicle involved was found in a ditch, after passing over or through a highway barrier.

WVVA has not received word on any injuries as of this story’s publication. We will continue to follow this story, and will provide updates as we learn more.

