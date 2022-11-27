Tazewell shops local for Small Business Saturday

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - All across the country small businesses invited consumers to shop local for Small Business Saturday, and Tazewell, VA’s growing Main Street joined in on the action.

We asked one business owner why it’s important to shop small.

“Your money that you’re spending in the local stores, we give it back to the community as well. And also you’re making someone’s dream come true. It’s so important to shop small and local this holiday season.” said Misty McCann, owner of the Clothing Palette.

Another business owner told us what it means to her to have a shop on the street and how the holiday has treated her business.

“I love being located here on Tazewell Main Street is was sort of a childhood dream of mine. This small business Saturday has been amazing people are definitely turning out and supporting our small businesses.” said owner of the award winning giftshop Between Friends, Vickie Boothe.

To see more of what Tazewell’s small businesses and artists have to offer check out their Christmas Market on December third.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.