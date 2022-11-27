Princeton’s Mercer Street Community unites for Small Business Saturday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Main throughways all across Appalachia are blooming with new business.

And that includes Princeton’s Mercer Street, who got to show off all it has to offer for Small Business Saturday.

One artist we spoke with moved from Maryland to the Grassroots District. She said that Small Business Saturday is a way to celebrate the variety of creators on the street.

“Small business Saturday for me is one of my favorite days as an artist and just as a local community member because we get to see people support the businesses that really matter here in the community. Whether it’s an artist or a restaurant, a coffee house, it’s really important to support local.” said Shannon Shine who sells her artwork at the RiffRaff Arts Collective on Mercer Street.

“The Entreprenurial spirit of all the shop keepers and business owners that have planted roots here is the same spirit that built the neighborhood, just a different time period and I think people are starting to feel it. They say, ‘this is how Mercer Street used to be’ and I love to hear that.” said Lori McKinney, owner of RiffRaff.

A part of encouraging consumers to shop local is the gift of a one-of-a-kind ornament, which patrons of the street could receive after spending fifty or more dollars in the Grassroots District.

One business owner told us why it’s important to shop local.

“It supports the community. Brings revenue into the area. And I think it keeps the community alive and supported.” said Lisa Christian, Co-owner of Princeton Hammer & Stain.

She also added the business’s former Facebook page was hacked, above is the correct link.

If you missed out on Small Business Saturday, do not fret, the businesses on Mercer Street are still there all year round

