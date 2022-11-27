National Adoption Awareness Month highlights the joy of adoption and need for more families

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - November is National Adoption Awareness month, a time to highlight a need in our communities.

We spoke with a representative for Mission West Virginia, an adoption agency, about the importance of brining light to the children and teens that need permanent homes.

“There are a lot of really wonderful kids that are waiting for that permanent family of their own. The purpose of this month is to celebrate the joys of adoption and to encourage families to give the children more permanent families.” said Kylie Hassan of Mission WV.

Mission West Virginia reports that as of August 2022, there are more than 6 thousand children waiting for adoption in West Virginia.

Hassan adds that if your heart is open to adoption -- reach out to Mission West Virginia at (304) 512- 0555 or fosteradopt@missionwv.org.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Two-car accident reported near Mercer Mall
Independence advances to state championship game
Independence returns to Wheeling after dismantling North Marion
James Monroe trots to Class A state championship
James Monroe trots to Class A state championship
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Graham wins 2D region, moves onto state semis
Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing

Latest News

Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink
A busy day at Between Friends Gift Shop.
Tazewell shops local for Small Business Saturday
Mercer Street shows off for Small Business Saturday.
Princeton’s Mercer Street Community unites for Small Business Saturday
Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
Dispatch reported a call reported the crash at 9:36 p.m. Saturday.