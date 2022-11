BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the 2D region final, the Graham G-men defeat the Ridgeview Wolfpack 56-35 on the back of Ty’Drez Clements, after he scores 7 TD’s and over 400 yards on the ground. Graham will face Appomattox in the state semifinal match next week.

