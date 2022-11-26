Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week

We have a wet week ahead of this week as a low pressure system moves in tonight and into tomorrow. For us, this means we will begin to see a good deal of rain throughout the night and into tomorrow morning. A cold front pushing across our region will be dropping rain all day tomorrow and by afternoon much of our region is likely to see wind gusts of 30-45mph. Gusts will continue but weaken into the evening as we cool into the low 40s.

Showers continue all day tomorrow (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind gusts will start to pick up by tomorrow afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday morning could expect some lingering showers, but we are looking at a possible break from the rainy week around mid-day, but we will be met with a cooler high temperature in the mid 40s. However, by evening we have a chance for some isolated showers particularly in our northernmost and higher elevation regions.

Our later half of the week expects more rain with a possible break between Thursday and Friday.

