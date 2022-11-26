Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week

A strong low-pressure system moves in at the start of the week bringing clouds and rain
This week will see on an off rain and clouds
This week will see on an off rain and clouds(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a wet week ahead of this week as a low pressure system moves in tonight and into tomorrow. For us, this means we will begin to see a good deal of rain throughout the night and into tomorrow morning. A cold front pushing across our region will be dropping rain all day tomorrow and by afternoon much of our region is likely to see wind gusts of 30-45mph. Gusts will continue but weaken into the evening as we cool into the low 40s.

Showers continue all day tomorrow
Showers continue all day tomorrow(WVVA WEATHER)
Wind gusts will start to pick up by tomorrow afternoon
Wind gusts will start to pick up by tomorrow afternoon(WVVA WEATHER)

Monday morning could expect some lingering showers, but we are looking at a possible break from the rainy week around mid-day, but we will be met with a cooler high temperature in the mid 40s. However, by evening we have a chance for some isolated showers particularly in our northernmost and higher elevation regions.

Our later half of the week expects more rain with a possible break between Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing
Independence advances to state championship game
Independence returns to Wheeling after dismantling North Marion
James Monroe trots to Class A state championship
James Monroe trots to Class A state championship
A man was shot and killed in the 100th block of Truman Ave. in Beckley, W.Va on Wed. Nov. 22.
Beckley homicide victim ID’d; investigation continues
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week
Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week
Temperatures overnight will be dropping near freezing.
Rain will begin to taper off this evening bringing clearing tonight.
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Overall Black Friday is looking to be a soaker.
Rainy morning today as we see showers through lunchtime