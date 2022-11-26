Rain, clouds, and more rain expected for the week
A strong low-pressure system moves in at the start of the week bringing clouds and rain
We have a wet week ahead of this week as a low pressure system moves in tonight and into tomorrow. For us, this means we will begin to see a good deal of rain throughout the night and into tomorrow morning. A cold front pushing across our region will be dropping rain all day tomorrow and by afternoon much of our region is likely to see wind gusts of 30-45mph. Gusts will continue but weaken into the evening as we cool into the low 40s.
Monday morning could expect some lingering showers, but we are looking at a possible break from the rainy week around mid-day, but we will be met with a cooler high temperature in the mid 40s. However, by evening we have a chance for some isolated showers particularly in our northernmost and higher elevation regions.
Our later half of the week expects more rain with a possible break between Thursday and Friday.
