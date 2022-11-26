Oakvale welcomes the holiday season with cookie contest, tree-lighting and more

Oakvale's Christmas tree was lit on Black Friday following a cookie contest and choir performance.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The town of Oakvale welcomed in the holiday season Friday, with a performance from the Harmony Kids Choir, a cookie-baking contest and even a visit from Santa as the town’s Christmas tree was lit.

The evening’s events were put on by Oakvale Area Outreach, along with the East River Ruritan and Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department.

An organizer said, following two years of hiatus, the evening’s turnout was a great sight to see.

“To see this crowd that came out tonight, it’s really a blessing. It just fills my heart with joy, it really does. And I hope each year we grow, and get bigger and bigger,” said Ginger Williby with Oakvale Area Outreach.

Each participant in the evening’s cookie contest were required to bake at least 24 cookies, which were free-to-take for attendees following the tree lighting ceremony.

Smaller crowds for this year’s Black Friday says Tazewell County shoppers
