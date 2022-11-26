Independence returns to Wheeling after dismantling North Marion

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Independence dominated on both sides of the ball in a blowout win over North Marion.

The Patriots broke off big plays and shut down the Huskies offense.

Judah Price set the state record for points in a single season on a trick play TD in the second quarter.

He has scored more points than anyone in West Virginia high school football history.

Independence awaits the winner of Herbert Hoover and Frankfort in the AA state championship game.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.