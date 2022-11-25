Two Virginias give back for Thanksgiving

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The giving spirit was out in full-force Thursday as the Two Virginias celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing with others.

“This is my favorite holiday. It’s sandwiched in between Halloween and Christmas, which got commercialized. But Thanksgiving is just a time where we reflect and are grateful for everything we have. I’ve never met a happy person that was not a grateful person. And you can see all these happy people here that give of themselves on this holiday,” said Craig Hammond, Director, Bluefield Union Mission.

For those who were in-need, local organizations and businesses had them covered.

“Some of us started cooking last night and some of us finished up this morning,” said Thelma Brooks of Calvary’s Hill Church, which donated full meals to residents at Princeton Towers and a local men’s shelter.

“We’re giving out a full thanksgiving meal. Turkey, green beans dressing, dessert, the whole thing,” said Russell Hatfield of the Bluefield Union Mission, which gave out free meals and coats to all who stopped by.

“We just wanted to try to give back a little bit so they can have some enjoyment,” said Dolly Lane, co-owner of Dolly’s Diner, which offered free meals to all who stopped by Thursday as well.

Those listed were just a number of many local groups and organizations working to give back this Thanksgiving.

