Smaller crowds for this year’s Black Friday says Tazewell County shoppers

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -While Black Friday is often noted for its increase in crowded stores, some have noticed that the once-hectic holiday is now a bit more subdued. Andrew Church, a Black Friday shopper outside the Bluefield Gamestop , took his daughter to see how busy the stores get – only to be met with a much different result.

“...And I’ve seen almost nobody here, out today, compared to what I’ve seen before. And I think that’s probably because of the online stuff and the COVID. I suspect that they... like Walmart, they had – all their sales that they had were the exact same ones they had all month long,” says Church.

For some, however, Black Friday is just as much a part of the Thanksgiving weekend as leftover turkey sandwiches.

“It is a tradition. I’m - our family, we were talking about it, my wife and I, we’re glad most of the shops are closed on Thanksgiving though so people can be at home with their families. But, yeah, for us it’s an every year thing,” says Ross Lewis, another Black Friday shopper.

Whether they view Black Friday as timeless or time-wasting, holiday shoppers in Tazewell can enjoy the smaller crowds this year as they prepare for the Christmas season.

