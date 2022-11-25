“Shop Small”: Raleigh County business share importance of choosing local

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nestled in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is an event that has become quite popular in recent years. Since its creation in 2010, Small Business Saturday has created a push to “shop small” and “support local.”

As they navigated through heavy Black Friday foot traffic, businesses across Raleigh County were also getting ready for what they say can be their largest sale day of the year.

Paula Thomas, owner of Carpenter’s Loft Primitives, says Small Business Saturday can help local businesses secure their place in the retail community.

“It means a lot,” she shared. “You know, we can’t compete with the Hobby Lobbies and the TJ Maxxes, so get out and support your local businesses. They need your help this time of year.”

Over in the City of Beckley, Sasha Cantley, owner of Tickety Boo Mercantile, says the event helps draw in a fresh crowd, and their added dollars can go toward boosting the local economy.

“Folks that don’t shop local typically come out that day. If you shop local every cent of that is going back into this community.”

And then there are places like Tamarack Marketplace that are able to showcase dozens of small businesses in one space.

“The local people, the smaller businesses, the small guys are doing the hard word as well,” said Tamarack’s Marketing Director AJ Dennison. “They need that support from us and just, you know, it’s a great way to promote.”

While their merchandise or target audiences may vary, one thing all these businesses have in common is their desire to flourish, and they say it begins with you, the shopper.

