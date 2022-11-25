Rainy morning today as we see showers through lunchtime

Temperatures will only be topping off in the upper 40s
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain is falling across the area this morning. A cold front is approaching the region and will bring us much cooler temperatures today. The rain will remain widespread through lunchtime. After that we are looking at rain to start to taper off, bringing us isolated showers to end out the day. Rain should fully move out of the area by about 4 PM. Highs today will be a little cooler sitting in the upper 40s. Winds could be a little gust at times in the afternoon once the cold front moves through the area. Gusts could be around 30 miles per hour at times.

Overall Black Friday is looking to be a soaker.
Overall Black Friday is looking to be a soaker.(WVVA WEATHER)
A steady rain will fall across the area through 8 AM
A steady rain will fall across the area through 8 AM(WVVA WEATHER)
Rain will begin to taper off around 1 or 2 PM
Rain will begin to taper off around 1 or 2 PM(WVVA WEATHER)

After the rain moves out of the area temps will start to cool down. We will see clearing tonight with only patchy cloud cover. Lows tonight could reach down near freezing.

Tonight, we will see things drying up and cooling down
Tonight, we will see things drying up and cooling down(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the weekend we will see a dry Saturday for the most part. We are looking at low pressure system moving towards our area Saturday night which will bring some rain on Sunday. Temps will be sitting in the 40s and 50s.

This low pressure system will be bringing us rain Saturday night
This low pressure system will be bringing us rain Saturday night(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed in the 100th block of Truman Ave. in Beckley, W.Va on Wed. Nov. 22.
Beckley homicide victim ID’d; investigation continues
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing
Downtown Merchants has grand opening in downtown Bluefield
“Downtown Merchants” has grand opening in downtown Bluefield
3 local teams host playoff games this weekend
James Monroe, Independence and Graham set for weekend playoff games

Latest News

Black Friday is looking to be wet, drying up after lunchtime
Rain moves in overnight, bringing us a soak for Black Friday
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
If you are looking to do some local traveling today, you're in for a good ride
Thanksgiving will be warm and sunny today as we see above average temperatures
Some clouds to start off the day tomorrow, but by lunchtime we are looking at sunny skies.
Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a very nice day!