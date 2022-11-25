Rainy morning today as we see showers through lunchtime
Temperatures will only be topping off in the upper 40s
Rain is falling across the area this morning. A cold front is approaching the region and will bring us much cooler temperatures today. The rain will remain widespread through lunchtime. After that we are looking at rain to start to taper off, bringing us isolated showers to end out the day. Rain should fully move out of the area by about 4 PM. Highs today will be a little cooler sitting in the upper 40s. Winds could be a little gust at times in the afternoon once the cold front moves through the area. Gusts could be around 30 miles per hour at times.
After the rain moves out of the area temps will start to cool down. We will see clearing tonight with only patchy cloud cover. Lows tonight could reach down near freezing.
Looking ahead to the weekend we will see a dry Saturday for the most part. We are looking at low pressure system moving towards our area Saturday night which will bring some rain on Sunday. Temps will be sitting in the 40s and 50s.
