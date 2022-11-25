Rainy morning today as we see showers through lunchtime

Rain is falling across the area this morning. A cold front is approaching the region and will bring us much cooler temperatures today. The rain will remain widespread through lunchtime. After that we are looking at rain to start to taper off, bringing us isolated showers to end out the day. Rain should fully move out of the area by about 4 PM. Highs today will be a little cooler sitting in the upper 40s. Winds could be a little gust at times in the afternoon once the cold front moves through the area. Gusts could be around 30 miles per hour at times.

Overall Black Friday is looking to be a soaker. (WVVA WEATHER)

A steady rain will fall across the area through 8 AM (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will begin to taper off around 1 or 2 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

After the rain moves out of the area temps will start to cool down. We will see clearing tonight with only patchy cloud cover. Lows tonight could reach down near freezing.

Tonight, we will see things drying up and cooling down (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the weekend we will see a dry Saturday for the most part. We are looking at low pressure system moving towards our area Saturday night which will bring some rain on Sunday. Temps will be sitting in the 40s and 50s.

This low pressure system will be bringing us rain Saturday night (WVVA WEATHER)

