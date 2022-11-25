Rain will begin to taper off this evening bringing clearing tonight.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in some spots
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain will come to an end tonight. After about 4 PM we are looking at mostly clear skies for the area. Winds will be light tonight and when combined with the clearing skies that will serve to make temperatures get colder. Overnight temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s. We could see some temperatures dip into the upper 20s as well, which could lead to some slick spots on the roads that might have rain left on them from earlier today.

Temperatures overnight will be dropping near freezing.
Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm again reaching into the upper 50s. Mainly dry for most of the day, but as we head into the evening hours, we could see more heavier clouds building in, which will lead to rain overnight.

Partly cloudy for the most part on Saturday!
Rain will begin to move in Saturday night.
As a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest, we will see widespread rain throughout the day on Sunday. We could potentially see up to a quarter of an inch of rain by the end of the day Sunday. Winds will also be strong on Sunday behind the system

Wind gusts look to be very strong on Sunday.
Looking ahead to the start of the week, we are looking at overcast conditions on Monday which could bring a few rain showers. Things look to be on and on rainy through next week.

