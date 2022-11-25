Bluefield’s Holiday Of Lights display opens to the public

More than one million lights are displayed at Bluefield City Park.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s annual “Holiday of Lights” display opened to the public Thursday, as the city moved even further into the Christmas season following the day’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

Free of charge, all are welcome to drive through Bluefield City Park through the holiday season to soak in the atmosphere. The display will be open from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

While locals are surely ready to get a taste of the holiday atmosphere, local leaders said it serves as an out-of-town draw as well.

“It’s just a beautiful blessing to be able to see so many tourists come during the Thanksgiving season. And you can ask anybody, one of their must-go-to’s is to see the holiday of lights. And to know people are coming just to see the holiday of lights, it’s truly an honor and a blessing that we was able to put that together,” said Treyvon Simmons, District 1 Board Member.

