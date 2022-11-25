Black Friday sales give retailers insight into post-Pandemic world

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Black Friday frenzy expected to continue through Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. In fact, national trends show a growing number of shoppers are moving their purchases online.

But is there still a place for in-store shopping?

A look inside the Crossroads Mall in Beckley on Friday showed there are still lines out the door for stores. Many of businesses are starting to get a feel for their market as the world returns to normal.

Angela Brown and her husband, Phillip, still make the annual trek out on Black Friday. “The great deals. Everything is 30 percent off or 50 percent off.”

Many of the businesses that were dealt a blow with sluggish sales earlier in the year will be working overtime to reach customers on three different days. The National Retail Federation is still expecting a boost in shoppers this weekend over last year -- with 166 million shoppers expected before Monday.

And if the younger generation at Crossroads Mall is any indication, there is still a place in the future for stores.

“Most people in my generation do shop online. But I prefer to do it in store to see if stuff fits,” said Devin Price.

