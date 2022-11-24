W.Va. excluded from Sheetz gas deal

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sheetz said it would be reducing the price of its Unleaded 88 Octane gasoline to $1.99 during Thanksgiving week in many parts of the country. That deal did not extend to W.Va., however.

A representative for Sheetz said the it’s because such a low price is actually against W.Va. state law -- as the state prohibits selling fuel below cost.

The representative added Sheetz will still lower the price however, with some station in the Mountain State set to see prices as low as $2.38 per gallon through Monday.

