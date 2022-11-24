W.Va. drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving travel

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - AAA estimated nearly 55,000,000 drivers would travel at least 50 miles from home for the week of Thanksgiving. Of that number, 730,000 were expected to pass through W.Va., along with nearly 1.5 million through Va..

While the area’s roads saw tons of action on Wednesday however, drivers WVVA spoke with said they hadn’t run into many issues, if any.

“Traffic has been terrific. Scenery is beautiful, the tunnels move right along just fine on the highway,” said Bob Howard, traveling from Florida.

“The roads have been fantastic, the weather is beautiful. We’re used to the changing seasons so the leaves are still changing here and it’s been a great safe drive down,” said Bethany Pinzok, traveling from Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday alone, the W.Va. Parkways Authority expected more than 150,000 vehicles to pass through turnpike toll booths in the state. That estimate shot up by around 10,000 for Sunday.

Check out the video above to hear from everyone we spoke with.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.