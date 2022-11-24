When Pigs Fly BBQ feeds families for Thanksgiving

Local volunteers in Lewisburg with the help of the owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ bring...
Local volunteers in Lewisburg with the help of the owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ bring thanksgiving to the community.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local business will spend Thanksgiving giving back to the community.

A Thanksgiving feast for those unable to celebrate with family and friends.

The owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ in Lewisburg will be set up Thursday at the West Virginia Fairgrounds poultry building.

“I grew up, my father was a pastor. I’m doing this in memory of him. He believed in service and helping everyone you could anyway you could. It’s just a way of life for me and I try to do what would make my dad proud of me,” said Kellen Leef, Co-Owner, When Pigs Fly BBQ.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, a group of volunteers peeled more than 100 pounds of potatoes and smoke 25 turkeys.

The hope is to feed more than 400 people and volunteers hope to offer more than just a bite to eat.

“Thanksgiving a wonderful celebration to be grateful for the things that we have and for people that are lonely. And I think loneliness is one of the biggest mental health issues we have in this country today. We hope that it gives them the opportunity to come out and just be with people,” said Diann Hayes, Volunteer, Lewisburg.

The dinner is completely free for those who want to come and enjoy it.

The dinner is set for 12 to 4 pm, Thursday, November 24th.

For those who cannot make it, there will be a delivery option.

