Thanksgiving will be warm and sunny today as we see above average temperatures

Temperatures might reach into the 60s in some spots!
If you are looking to do some local traveling today, you're in for a good ride
If you are looking to do some local traveling today, you're in for a good ride(WVVA WEATHER)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Happy Thanksgiving! We’re set up to see a beautiful sunny afternoon today. We will see some clouds this morning but those should clear up around lunchtime. Highs will be reaching into the upper 50s and maybe into the low 60s in some parts of the area. By the time the sun goes down we could see some clouds starting to move in.

After midnight we will see scattered rain showers, with things becoming more widespread by the time the sun comes up. If you’re going out and doing some shopping on Friday it might be a good idea to grab your umbrella if you’ll be outside tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid to low 40s.

The rain will be breaking up by lunchtime on Friday, remaining isolated through the evening. Saturday we’ll be seeing rain off and on through the evening, but Sunday is when we are looking at another frontal system moving through, bringing some widespread rain through the day on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will be sitting in the 50s.

