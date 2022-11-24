A Thanksgiving tradition 91 years in the making

Bluefield Union Mission continues giving out Thanksgiving meals in 2022
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Many people spent their Thanksgiving eve ensuring they have everything they need for a big family meal. The Bluefield Union Mission was buzzing with folks picking up food bags to take home on Wednesday.

They each included a turkey with all the trimmings. Mission Director Craig Hammond says there was a good turnout. He adds this is the holiday where we all need to take the time to be grateful.

“Our volunteers came out in big numbers today and tomorrow to help those that are less fortunate than us. So it’s a two day event but it’s the 91st year that we have been doing this,” said Hammond.

Bluefield Union Mission will also be serving a hot meal with turkey and all the usual sides for anyone who wants to come by on Thanksgiving. They plan to begin serving at 11 a.m. and will continue until the food runs out.

