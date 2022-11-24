Thanksgiving sees rise in depression says Tazewell 911 Chief Dispatcher

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Thanksgiving is, for many, a time of happiness with loved ones, but, for some, the holiday season can be filled with despair and loneliness. We spoke to Michelle Alley, the Chief Dispatcher of the Tazewell 911 Center who says she notices an increase in calls from people who feel depressed and are contemplating suicide around Thanksgiving.

“Just the holiday season. This time of the year is not always a joyous time for everyone. You have some people that are lonely,” says Alley

If you are contemplating suicide, do not hesitate to give the national suicide prevention lifeline a call.

That number is 1-800-273-talk.

You can also text ‘home’ to 7-4-1-7-4-1.

And if you know someone who may be alone this time of the year, consider reaching out to them.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.