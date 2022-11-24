“T-Town Turkey Trot” returns to Tazewell

“...We hope that this is going to be everyone’s new Thanksgiving tradition.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The T-Town Turkey Trot has returned for its second year. This race was organized by the local nonprofit, Tazewell Today, and gave back to the community with some of the proceeds going to help a local food bank. The Turkey Trot has grown in popularity, with its attendance more than doubling since last year.

“I think it’s fun to be together as a community and to be a little goofy but also just enjoying the beauty that Tazewell provides,” says Cara Spivey, a board member for Tazewell Today, “This year we’ve had over a hundred people sign up, so we hope that this is going to be everyone’s new Thanksgiving tradition.”

While people here are putting their best feet forward for a good cause, it is a competition.  Dustin Spivey finished in first place and credits his win to his commitment to running every day and his familiarity with Tazewell.  He says win or lose it’s a wonderful way to begin this holiday.

“I think a turkey trot is a great way to start Thanksgiving, and we’re happy that it’s growing. It’s much bigger this year than last year,” says Dustin.

In addition to the overall winners, prizes went to winners in a variety of age and gender groups.  There were fun winners as well, like fastest stroller, fastest dog, and, of course, best costume.  In the end, everyone is a winner, especially the local food bank this Thanksgiving.

If you missed this event and want to take part, organizers say the Turkey trot will make its return to Tazewell next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A new business has opened on Mercer St. in Princeton.
New business opens in Princeton
Sheetz $1.99 gas not available in W.Va.
Sheetz $1.99 gas not available in W.Va.
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested in connection to Mercer County shooting
A man was shot and killed in the 100th block of Truman Ave. in Beckley, W.Va on Wed. Nov. 22.
Beckley homicide victim ID’d; investigation continues

Latest News

“T-Town Turkey Trot” returns to Tazewell
“T-Town Turkey Trot” returns to Tazewell
YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run
Annual Thanksgiving Day Run remains holiday tradition
Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing
Local volunteers in Lewisburg with the help of the owners of When Pigs Fly BBQ bring...
When Pigs Fly BBQ feeds families for Thanksgiving