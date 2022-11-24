“T-Town Turkey Trot” returns to Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The T-Town Turkey Trot has returned for its second year. This race was organized by the local nonprofit, Tazewell Today, and gave back to the community with some of the proceeds going to help a local food bank. The Turkey Trot has grown in popularity, with its attendance more than doubling since last year.

“I think it’s fun to be together as a community and to be a little goofy but also just enjoying the beauty that Tazewell provides,” says Cara Spivey, a board member for Tazewell Today, “This year we’ve had over a hundred people sign up, so we hope that this is going to be everyone’s new Thanksgiving tradition.”

While people here are putting their best feet forward for a good cause, it is a competition. Dustin Spivey finished in first place and credits his win to his commitment to running every day and his familiarity with Tazewell. He says win or lose it’s a wonderful way to begin this holiday.

“I think a turkey trot is a great way to start Thanksgiving, and we’re happy that it’s growing. It’s much bigger this year than last year,” says Dustin.

In addition to the overall winners, prizes went to winners in a variety of age and gender groups. There were fun winners as well, like fastest stroller, fastest dog, and, of course, best costume. In the end, everyone is a winner, especially the local food bank this Thanksgiving.

If you missed this event and want to take part, organizers say the Turkey trot will make its return to Tazewell next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.