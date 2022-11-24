Rain moves in overnight, bringing us a soak for Black Friday

Lows tonight dropping into the 40s
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Happy Thanksgiving! Today was a gorgeous day with sun and warmth. Overnight we are looking at temperatures to remain mild. Clouds will increase leading up to midnight, and afterwards the rain will start. Rain looks to start around 2 AM becoming more widespread by sunrise. Make sure to grab an umbrella if you are heading out to shop tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will be sitting in the mid 40s. Overall a mild and soggy night.

Rain will begin to come to an end around lunch time tomorrow. We could still see some isolated showers until sundown, with clouds clearing up around midnight. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s. The clearing overnight will allow temperatures to drop close to the freezing point across parts of the area.

Looking ahead to Saturday and Sunday, we will be mostly dry to start out on Saturday with highs back in the upper 50s. Rain will move in overnight bringing us another soaking on Sunday. Sunday’s temperatures will be near 60 degrees again as we see widespread rain through the day.

As we end our holiday weekend and look toward Monday, some rain may linger, but we’ll remain mostly dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s

