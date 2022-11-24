“Make a Kid Smile at Christmas” ride lets ATV riders spread Christmas Joy

ROCK, W.Va. (WVVA) -Area ATV riders are getting together to ride and spread Christmas joy to kids. Those participating in the Mountain Ministry ATV Christmas Ride will be decking their ATV with Christmas décor, riding in three area parades, and donating toys to kids in the area as part of their “Make a Kid Smile at Christmas” campaign. They will then follow this with food and fellowship at the Riverfront ATV Resort.

“You got to decorate your ATVs. And everybody riding got to donate an unwrapped toy for either a boy or a girl... so it’s kind of like we’re going to reach out and give back to the community, help the families,” says Glen Goins, founder of Mountain Ministry.

This is the first time Mountain Ministry have held this event, but the founder says, based on other rides they’ve done, he’s expecting a big turnout.

