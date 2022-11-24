“Downtown Merchants” has grand opening in downtown Bluefield

It’s a combination of vendors, in one place.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new store in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia, held its grand opening Wednesday. This small business is actually a combination of small businesses all selling their wares under one roof. Jeff Disibbio, The President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias says this business model is similar to events with vendors.

“This is a trend that has been happening for several years, and you have a lot of folks who don’t have a large enough business that necessitates a store or a brick and mortar, but if you get a collection of businesses like that... then you can have the set up that we have here,” says Disibbio.

“JP” Marinus, the owner of the store says the idea for Downtown Merchants started when he wanted to turn his hobby of making crystals into a business.

“I started that back in 2020 it was kind of hard finding a job, so to pass some time and it made some money and then... from the online business, I grew into the stores, and, yeah, from the stores, I guess I’ve grown and... learned quite a bit, so wanted to expand that to Bluefield,” says Marinus.

In addition to crystals, the store sells clothes, hot sauces, candles, and more.

It will also be part of the Mercer County Candy Cane Trail and will be participating in Small Business Saturday.

The store’s address is 704 Bland Street, Bluefield, West Virginia

