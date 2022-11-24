Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation was launched after a person was stabbed multiple times in Clear Fork on Monday, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
A fight led to the stabbing, according to a deputy, who would not release further details citing the ongoing probe.
Clear Fork is an unincorporated community located about 8 miles northwest of the county seat of Pineville.
