Authorities investigate Clear Fork stabbing

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation was launched after a person was stabbed multiple times in Clear Fork on Monday, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

A fight led to the stabbing, according to a deputy, who would not release further details citing the ongoing probe.

Clear Fork is an unincorporated community located about 8 miles northwest of the county seat of Pineville.

