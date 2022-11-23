WATCH: APB Tues. Nov. 22 edition

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The capture count is now 1,235 with two new captures this week and new folks on the run out of Raleigh and Tazewell Counties.

APB airs every Tues. night on WVVA at 6 p.m. followed by APB Extra on WVVA’s Facebook page after the 6 p.m. news with Maj. Harold Heatley with Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and evening anchor Melinda Zosh.

