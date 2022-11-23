The Town of Tazewell is preparing for Christmas

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - It’s beginning to feel like Christmas in the Town of Tazewell.

On Saturday, the Town will hold its annual tree lighting.

And there are some other fun activities planned, too--including ice skating!

It will be the first time the town has hosted an ice rink since the 1970s.

You can check it out for yourself this Saturday the 26th from 4 until 8 p.m.

We will have food truck vendors, large bounce house inflatables, ice skating for families and an assortment of other vendors selling hot chocolate and other artisan goods,” said Vanessa Rebentisch, Tazewell Today Director.

The ice rink will remain open until the end of February, allowing a little festivity to remain after the New Year.

“It gives everybody a chance to come out and enjoy what we have to offer. It’s all about community and bringing people together. Especially during the holiday season.” said Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops.

And over on Main Street in Tazewell, the holiday spirit is in full swing.

The lamp posts are already decorated, and Christmas trees line the road.

“Currently we have sponsored Christmas Trees on Main Street. We have over 17 organizations, small businesses and families. They are all sponsored for the season, and they will be decorated by our sponsors.” said Rebentisch.

The sponsorship of these trees is also what helped fund the town’s ice rink.

Also on main street is a very special mailbox, dropped off by Santa himself. Kids can drop off letters to Santa through the holiday season.

