‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash

“I know Chip and Jason were valued team members and we mourn with you during this tragedy,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a tweet.
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)(WBTV)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from first responders, meteorologists and others came in following a helicopter crash that killed WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag early Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit.

Related: WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

“I know Chip and Jason were valued team members and we mourn with you during this tragedy,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a tweet.

Jennings called Tayag a hero, stating that witnesses indicated he made “diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.”

“Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in this incident,” Jennings said.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles tweeted about the news: “Our deepest condolences to Jason and Chip’s families and the entire WBTV team on the loss of these wonderful members of our community.”

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio expressed her condolences, saying “you are invaluable partners in keeping our region informed.”

Members of the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC said they were “deeply saddened by the news of Chip and Jason.”

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said; “This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed.”

The City of Charlotte wrote: “It’s heartbreaking to hear stories of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag from their colleagues, but they offer a glimpse of how important they both were to the @wbtv_news family and our community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @WBTV_News and the families affected by today’s terrible tragedy,” the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Football Club plan to hold a moment of silence for Jason and Chip during Tuesday night’s tree lighting outside Bank of America Stadium.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at WBTV on the loss of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag,” the teams wrote.

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in early morning crash
Another day in court and another ‘no show’ by a Beckley man accused of running a fraudulent...
Beckley man accused of running fraudulent plumbing scheme ordered to pay $500 a day
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested in connection to Mercer County shooting
Pineville Elementary School
Parents of Pineville Elementary students say kids were forced by principal to go outside without coats
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop

Latest News

Sheetz $1.99 gas not available in W.Va.
Sheetz $1.99 gas not available in W.Va.
A new business has opened on Mercer St. in Princeton.
New business opens in Princeton
It kicks off Thanksgiving night and will continue until Sun. Jan. 8.
Thanksgiving night: park transforms into Christmas wonderland
Happy birthday to Jeffrey!
Maj. Heatley surprises Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole