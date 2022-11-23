Thanksgiving night: park transforms into Christmas wonderland

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Holiday of Lights festival at Bluefield City Park returns in 2022 for its 26th season. You can drive through the park and see millions of bulbs lit up. It launches Thanksgiving evening at 6 p.m. and will continue through Sun. Jan. 8.

It’s free, but donations are accepted.

For more information on events happening in West Virginia’s official Christmas city, Bluefield, go here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.