Thanksgiving night: park transforms into Christmas wonderland

The 26th annual Holiday of Lights festival kicks Thurs. Nov. 24
It kicks off Thanksgiving night and will continue until Sun. Jan. 8.
It kicks off Thanksgiving night and will continue until Sun. Jan. 8.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Holiday of Lights festival at Bluefield City Park returns in 2022 for its 26th season. You can drive through the park and see millions of bulbs lit up. It launches Thanksgiving evening at 6 p.m. and will continue through Sun. Jan. 8.

It’s free, but donations are accepted.

For more information on events happening in West Virginia’s official Christmas city, Bluefield, go here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tazewell Crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in early morning crash
Another day in court and another ‘no show’ by a Beckley man accused of running a fraudulent...
Beckley man accused of running fraudulent plumbing scheme ordered to pay $500 a day
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall early Thurs. morning.
UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested in connection to Mercer County shooting
Pineville Elementary School
Parents of Pineville Elementary students say kids were forced by principal to go outside without coats
The shop's grand opening was held on Friday.
Bluefield, WV welcomes new floral shop

Latest News

A new business has opened on Mercer St. in Princeton.
New business opens in Princeton
Happy birthday to Jeffrey!
Maj. Heatley surprises Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole
The capture count is now 1,235.
WATCH: APB Tues. Nov. 22 edition
Pineville Elementary School
Parents of Pineville Elementary students say kids were forced by principal to go outside without coats