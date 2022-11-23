Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a very nice day!

As Thanksgiving is right around the corner, things are looking to be really nice this evening. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid 30s. Some of us will drop below freezing, though the majority will stay above. We will see variable cloud cover through the evening as we head overnight. Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to some clearing by the morning hours. Winds will be light again this evening.

Temperatures tonight will largely stay above freezing. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at a downright gorgeous Thanksgiving. Highs tomorrow will start out in the low 40s. Might see some variable clouds until lunchtime. For the afternoon things will give way to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. some of us might even see temperatures creep into the 60s. We could see a few pop-up showers moving in after sunset, though the majority of the rain will arrive tomorrow morning.

Some clouds to start off the day tomorrow, but by lunchtime we are looking at sunny skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be mostly scattered until sunrise, after that it will become more widespread. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so if you’re going shopping for some Black Friday deals make sure you grab a jacket, and an umbrella too. Rain will begin to taper off after about 10 AM or so, then most of the rain looks to move out of the area after lunchtime.

Black Friday morning will be soggy (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue into the weekend though, with a small chance for some rain on Saturday. Sunday we are looking at another system to move through, bringing us more widespread rain for the end of our holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.