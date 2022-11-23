Mountain Momma’s Outlet grand opening in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Mountain Momma’s Outlet in Tazewell held their grand opening today.

The store offers almost anything you can find at a big box store, for less than the typical price.

The owner says she hopes it fills the void of a beloved store that shut down a few years ago.

“No, there’s nothing like this in Tazewell. We miss our Magic Mart. Magic Mart is pretty much what we had in Tazewell. So I think this will do great.” said Tenia Vance, owner of the store.

Mountain Momma’s Outlet will be open to the public this Friday with doorbusters and give aways.

