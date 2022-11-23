Mountain Momma’s Outlet grand opening in Tazewell

Mountain Momma's Outlet held their grand opening in Tazewell today.
Mountain Momma's Outlet held their grand opening in Tazewell today.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Mountain Momma’s Outlet in Tazewell held their grand opening today.

The store offers almost anything you can find at a big box store, for less than the typical price.

The owner says she hopes it fills the void of a beloved store that shut down a few years ago.

“No, there’s nothing like this in Tazewell. We miss our Magic Mart. Magic Mart is pretty much what we had in Tazewell. So I think this will do great.” said Tenia Vance, owner of the store.

Mountain Momma’s Outlet will be open to the public this Friday with doorbusters and give aways.

