Maj. Heatley surprises Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole

A birthday ‘citation’ was issued during the 6 p.m. news on Tuesday!
Happy birthday to Jeffrey!
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the 6 p.m. news on Tues. Nov. 22, Maj. Harold Heatley with Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) surprised Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole on his birthday with a citation that read ‘happy birthday!’

Tues. is Jeffrey’s 28th birthday! We hope he has a great day! We’re sure he won’t soon forget his on-air birthday surprise.

