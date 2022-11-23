Maj. Heatley surprises Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the 6 p.m. news on Tues. Nov. 22, Maj. Harold Heatley with Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) surprised Meteorologist Jeffrey Hoole on his birthday with a citation that read ‘happy birthday!’

Tues. is Jeffrey’s 28th birthday! We hope he has a great day! We’re sure he won’t soon forget his on-air birthday surprise.

